Colin Kaepernick Files to Trademark Image of Face, Hair

Colin Kaepernick’s company filed Friday to trademark a black-and-white image of the former NFL quarterback’s face and hair, according to a report from ESPN. The filing, which appeared Wednesday on the website of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, states that the image could be used on anything from shampoo to lampshades, and is also intended to be used while “providing classes, workshops seminars and camps in the field of self empowerment and awareness to properly interact with law enforcement,” and for “production of television shows and films.” A trademark attorney told ESPN that the decision to file for a trademark image is “very smart” in the wake of his groundbreaking campaign with Nike. “Nike made him relevant,” the attorney explained. “Now he can monetize that and promote his movement more.” ESPN notes that Kaepernick has already been selling #ImWithKap items on his website since last month, and that the proceeds are donated to Know Your Rights Camp, Kaepernick’s charity for promoting youth empowerment.
