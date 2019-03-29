CHEAT SHEET
Some Parents in College Admissions Scandal Negotiating Plea Deals With Prosecutors
Some of the parents accused of paying William “Rick” Singer to get their kids into college in a wide-ranging university entrance scam will be negotiating plea deals, according to The Wall Street Journal. Some of those plea deals may include prison time, the paper reported. Most of those implicated in the scandal have not yet been indicted. Other parents are fighting the charges. Lawyer Patric Hooper told the Journal that his clients refused to talk about a plea deal. “We are taking a position that our client is innocent,” he said. “They are definitely incentivizing parents to plead now and get a better deal than if they are indicted.” Some parents will face additional charges of money laundering if they do not accept a deal, Hooper said.