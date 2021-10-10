CHEAT SHEET
Colombian Nun Kidnapped by Islamist Extremists in 2017 Is Freed
A Colombian nun kidnapped by Islamist extremists in Mali in 2017 has been released. Many feared Sister Gloria Cecilia Narváez had been killed after demands for ransom were unmet after she was kidnapped in 2017 while working at at Catholic missionary in Mali, according to BBC. It is unclear if ransom was eventually paid for her release. She was flown to Rome on Saturday, and the Vatican confirmed she met with Pope Francis in a private audience Sunday morning. More than 935 people have been kidnapped in Mali since 2017, according to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project.