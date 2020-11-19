CO Energy Agency Slammed for Email Calling Gas Companies ‘Snake Oil Inc,’ ‘Bad Oil and Gas’

Read it at CBS4 Denver
Colorado’s oil and gas commission is under fire after mistakenly sending an email that referred to the state’s energy companies as “Snake Oil Inc,” among other disparaging names. “The Lorax,” “Bad Oil & Gas” and “Here We Go Again” were some of the names used to refer to the companies in the email, sent out Sunday to hundreds of employees in the state’s energy sector, CBS4 in Denver reports. The purpose of the email was to notify workers of upcoming hearings, according to CBS4. A spokesperson for the commission said the email was inadvertently set while testing the state’s new e-filing system. “We apologize that some of the names used during this testing were not professionally chosen,” the spokesperson said.