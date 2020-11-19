CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    CO Energy Agency Slammed for Email Calling Gas Companies ‘Snake Oil Inc,’ ‘Bad Oil and Gas’

    HAVING A GAS?

    Arya Hodjat

    Cheat Sheet/Breaking News Intern

    Spencer Platt/Getty

    Colorado’s oil and gas commission is under fire after mistakenly sending an email that referred to the state’s energy companies as “Snake Oil Inc,” among other disparaging names. “The Lorax,” “Bad Oil & Gas” and “Here We Go Again” were some of the names used to refer to the companies in the email, sent out Sunday to hundreds of employees in the state’s energy sector, CBS4 in Denver reports. The purpose of the email was to notify workers of upcoming hearings, according to CBS4. A spokesperson for the commission said the email was inadvertently set while testing the state’s new e-filing system. “We apologize that some of the names used during this testing were not professionally chosen,” the spokesperson said.

    Read it at CBS4 Denver