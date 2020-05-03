Wearing a Bra These Days Isn’t Always Necessary, But These Will Help for When It Is

These days, it’s about a 50/50 split of me wearing a bra and not. The days I only have one Zoom meeting are a crapshoot. Right now, I’m taking advantage of any small thing I can do to make myself more comfortable as I work from home. But there are times (like company-wide meetings or presentations to bosses) that you definitely need to be wearing a bra. For those times, get one that’s comfortable and supportive. We’ve rounded up some of our favorites so you can have a stockpile of comfy bras to wear when you absolutely need to.

Tank Bra Made from Supima cotton and elastane, this bra is all about comfort. It comes in three neutral colors and is double-layered for some support. The low scoop back means there won’t be able pinching or bunching, no matter how long you’re sitting on the couch for. Buy on Everlane $ 22

True & Co. True Everybody Adjustable Strap Triangle Bra Our VP of Business Development, Sam, loves this bra. It has the comfort of a bralette with a deep-V but includes lightly lined cups and adjustable straps to keep you supported and fitting right. Buy on Target $ 23

The Palm Lace Busty Bralette Even people with larger chests deserve to have a bra without underwire. This one from Lively is made to fit DD-DDD cups. It has an inner supportive sling, soft lace, and adjustable straps. Buy on LIVELY $ 35

Calvin Klein Women's Modern Cotton Bralette I’ve had this bralette for years and it’s always the one I grab when I just want to be comfortable. It comes in over a dozen colors and goes up to an XL. Buy on Amazon $ 20 Free Shipping

Women's High Cut Bralette The cut of this bra is all comfortable support. It has a mesh back for breathability and adjustable straps for a better fit. The seaming on the cups gives support without any uncomfortable wires. Buy on Richer Poorer $ 38

Antonette Ribbed French Terry Unlined Bralette It may be shapewear, but it won’t feel like it. This bralette wears almost like a crop top, with a long line waist and adjustable straps. Buy on Yummie $ 19

