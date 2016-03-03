Common Mosquitos May Carry Zika

CHEAT SHEET
Scientists in Brazil have determined that the Zika virus can be carried by more common mosquitos than previously determined. Initially, Aedes aegypti had been the identified species that carried the virus which has led to thousands of birth defects in the country. The new species, Culex quinquefasciatus, was able to be infected with Zika in the lab, leading them to conclude it could be a carrier. More research is needed to make a final determination though.