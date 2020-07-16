Plane Pulls Confederate Flag Over NASCAR All-Star Race
The Sons of Confederate Veterans reportedly flew the banned Confederate flag over Bristol Motor Speedway before NASCAR’s All-Star Race on Wednesday. USA Today reports a plane flew over the speedway pulling a banner that included the flag and the web address “SCV.org.” The site is operated by Sons of Confederate Veterans—a nonprofit for descendants of Confederate soldiers that glorifies their memory. The same group claimed responsibility for a similar banner flown last month at Talladega Superspeedway, which included the flag and the message “Defund NASCAR.” Last month, NASCAR banned displays of the flag at all of its events. No Confederate flags were seen in the grandstands at Bristol on Wednesday night, according to USA Today, but the Bristol Herald Courier reported that several vehicles flying the banned flag drove around the stadium ahead of the event.