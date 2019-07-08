CHEAT SHEET

    Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett Says She Is Unlikely to Return Jeffrey Epstein’s Campaign Contribution: Report

    Audrey McNamara

    Reporter

    Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

    Rep. Stacey Plaskett (D-V.I.) says she is unlikely to return two campaign contributions from billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, CNBC reports. Epstein, who owns an entire private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands territory, which Plaskett represents, contributed $2,700 to her 2018 campaign. That’s the most an individual donor can give directly to a candidate, according to Federal Election Commission records. A spokesperson for the lawmaker said she has no plans to return the money, even in light of Epstein’s indictment for sex trafficking minors. Epstein pleaded not guilty on Monday and will remain locked up at a Manhattan jail until he returns to court on July 15.

    Read it at CNBC