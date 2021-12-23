CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Man Gets Surprise Item With His Amazon Order: a Fake Vax Card
Bogus Item
Read it at Connecticut Post
A Connecticut man reportedly received an unexpected bonus item when he ordered a clear passport holder on Amazon: a blank COVID-19 vaccine card. The item looked similar to an authentic version of the card but was overly large and “an obvious fake,” according to the Connecticut Post, which first reported on the incident. The man alerted state authorities after receiving the knock-off. A spokesperson for Amazon told the newspaper that the online retailer does not permit fake vaccine cards on its site and has introduced measures “to prevent prohibited products from being listed” and to identify “bad actors that attempt to evade our systems.”