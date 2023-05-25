American Tourist Loses Leg in Turks and Caicos Shark Attack

CHEAT SHEET
A shark chomped off a Connecticut woman’s leg as she was snorkeling with her friend in Turks and Caicos on Wednesday, local police said. The attack took place off the coast of the island of Providenciales, and a resort employee dialed 911 around 3 p.m. Wednesday. Details still remain unclear on how the pair of friends fled the grips of the shark and returned to shore. The 22-year-old woman, not yet identified, was rushed to the Cheshire Hall Medical Centre in serious condition, according to a statement from the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force.