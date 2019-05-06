Texas 12-Year-Old Shot Brother Because He Was ‘Mad’ at Him: Police

Police believe a 12-year-old in Texas fatally shot his brother on Saturday because he was “mad” at him, The Houston Chronicle reports. The 12-year-old, whose name has not been released, was charged in the shooting of his 10-year-old brother over the weekend in Conroe. Police were reportedly called to the home at around 2:40 p.m., and found the younger brother with a gunshot wound to the chest. He died at a local hospital, and police say the incident is still under investigation. Marc Brumberger, chief of the juvenile division for the Montgomery County Attorney’s Office, noted that the 12-year-old looked “younger” than his age and said the boy may have had “developmental issues” including psychological problems. “Right now, it seems it was intentional because he was mad at his brother. So, our focus right now is his background and the family situation,” Brumberger said. “We always are open to the prospect, especially with a kid this age doing something like this, there is probably a mental health issue.” He also said that authorities are focusing on giving the boy “child mental health treatment” in a facility. The boy is reportedly slated to appear in court on May 16.