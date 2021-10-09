CHEAT SHEET
Cops Storm Los Angeles High Rise, Shoot Suspected Hostage Taker
A bystander filmed a terrifying incident on Friday night in which a man took a woman hostage before being killed as a SWAT team stormed a Los Angeles high-rise apartment. The LAPD said the man had been on a wild crime spree earlier on Friday, shooting at several people across the city before grabbing a woman and taking her hostage in the downtown apartment. A musician who lived across the road filmed the late-night encounter, gasping as he said he could see the man holding a gun or knife to someone’s head. “Based on the already incredibly violent actions & fearing the suspect was going to kill the hostage, SWAT entered the apartment,” the LAPD said.
Warning: Graphic footage