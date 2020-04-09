Majority of New York Coronavirus Cases Came From Europe, Not China: Report
Research into the genome of the novel coronavirus currently making New York the epicenter of the global pandemic shows that the virus was brought to the New York City area in mid-February by travelers coming from Europe, not Asia. The research was conducted by Harm van Bakel, a geneticist at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, who said: “The majority is clearly European.” Another team with the N.Y.U. Grossman School of Medicine agreed, noting that the previously hidden spread of the virus could have been detected had aggressive testing been put in place, according to the New York Times. The Trump administration barred foreign nationals from entering the country who had been in China, but allowed them to travel from Europe. “People were just oblivious,” Adriana Heguy, a member of the N.Y.U. team said.“It was a disaster that we didn’t do testing.” The genome testing has also found that the earlier cases in the U.S. noted in January were not linked to the cluster that is currently crippling the country.