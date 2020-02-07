Chinese Passengers Quarantined Aboard Cruise Ship Bound for New Jersey, Says Report
A Royal Caribbean cruise ship due to arrive in New Jersey on Friday is carrying at least a dozen Chinese nationals who have been quarantined on board and will be tested for coronavirus, the New York Post reports. Some of the passengers are reported to be suffering from lung problems. Royal Caribbean confirmed some passengers would undergo testing before being allowed to set foot on dry land in Bayonne, with a company spokesperson saying they are “participating in elevated levels of guest screening” and “have rigorous medical protocols in place onboard our ships.” There’s increased concern about cruise passengers catching the virus after Japan reported 41 new cases on a quarantined ship off the coast of Yokohama on Friday, and turned away another luxury liner. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced Thursday that Japan will deny entry of foreign passengers on a second cruise ship because of suspected virus patients found on board. However, the Seattle-based operator, Holland America, denied anyone had the illness.