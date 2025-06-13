Costa Rican Police Still Investigating Death of Yankees Star’s Son as Potential Homicide

Costa Rican authorities are still investigating the death of former New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner’s 14-year-old son, Miller, and whether the cause of death was a homicide.

Gardner died March 21 at a resort during a family vacation. After a toxicology report was completed, authorities announced in April that carbon monoxide poisoning was to blame.

The case has remained open since then, a spokeswoman for the country’s prosecutor’s office told ESPN Thursday. ADVERTISEMENT

“The purpose of the investigation is precisely to determine whether or not we are dealing with a possible homicide,” the person said. “For this reason, it is not possible at this time to confirm or rule out that a crime has been committed.”

Brett Gardner, far right, poses with his wife, Jessica, and sons, Miller, second from right, and Hunter, far left. Courtesy New York Yankees

The spokesperson did not offer a timetable for when the investigation would be completed. The Gardner family did not comment to ESPN.

The family’s hotel room—which was next to a mechanical room—was found to have been contaminated with “high levels of carbon monoxide,” according to the toxicology report.

“The toxicology results are in, and the carboxyhemoglobin test found a saturation of 64%. Concentrations above 50% are already lethal,” Randall Zuniga, director of the investigative agency, said in a statement then.

The hotel, Arenas Del Mar Beachfront & Rainforest Resort, denied the findings.

Brett Gardner's son died of carbon monoxide inhalation, according to an April toxicology report. Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Tests for fentanyl and other drugs came back negative.

Gardner played high school football in South Carolina, where he wore his father’s Yankees number: 11.

“The void Miller’s passing leaves in the hearts of his family, friends, teammates, teachers, coaches and others will be felt for years,” the family wrote in a March obituary.