More Than 400,000 Solar-Powered Patio Umbrellas Recalled After Fire Reports
WHEN IT RAINS
Protection from water, sure, but fire? Umbrellas may not be the best solution—which is why the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a recall of a patio umbrella with a built-in solar panel and LED lights, citing reports of overheating and fires. More than 400,000 of SunVilla Corporation’s 10-foot Solar LED Market Umbrellas have been recalled after the company received half a dozen reports of the lithium-ion batteries in its solar panel overheating, according to the commission. In three cases, the agency said in a news release, the solar panels caught fire, and in two, the umbrellas caught fire. There was one reported injury due to smoke inhalation. The agency has asked affected consumers to “immediately stop using” the product, which was only sold at Costco, and remove the panel’s puck, or section containing its battery. Consumers who return the umbrellas will be offered a full refund, according to the news release.