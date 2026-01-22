Country Calls BS on Being Part of Trump’s Peace Grift

Belgium has denied that it signed up to be part of Donald Trump’s controversial “peacekeeping” board in a blow to the U.S. president.

Trump’s “Board of Peace,” which offers permanent membership for a $1 billion dollar fee, has the stated goals of “promoting stability” and restoring “lawful governance” in conflict zones, initially focusing on reconstruction of the Gaza Strip.

European partners have expressed skepticism about the initiative over fears it could replace the United Nations and after Trump invited Russian tyrant Vladimir Putin, who’s engaged in a bloody war against Western ally Ukraine, and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a close Putin ally and key enabler of that conflict.

Ahead of the signing ceremony on Thursday, the White House shared a list of signatories, which included countries like Belgium, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia.

But Belgium says it is not among the signatories.

“Belgium has NOT signed the Charter of the Board of Peace. This announcement is incorrect,” Maxime Prévot, Belgium’s deputy prime minister and minister of foreign affairs, said in a post on X.

President Trump launched his "Board of Peace" surrounded mostly by strongmen and leaders from smaller countries. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

“We wish for a common and coordinated European response. As many European countries, we have reservations to the proposal.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

Prévot on Tuesday accused Trump of trying to “replace the United Nations’ system” with his transitional “Board of Peace.” He described the project as “totally unacceptable,” and said Trump was trying to “create his own personal board.”

President Donald Trump greets Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán as he presents the “Board of Peace” onstage at the World Economic Forum on Jan. 22, 2026 in Davos, Switzerland. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Tensions between the U.S. and European countries have already been high in recent weeks amid Trump’s threats to take control of Greenland, an autonomous territory of NATO ally Denmark.

The president’s critics say these moves undermine the postwar system of international norms, while Trump has threatened to slap 10 percent tariffs on any countries that oppose his bid to seize control of the Danish-owned territory.

Amid the rift, not a single representative from a Western European country was present at the signing ceremony on Thursday.

Fewer than 20 nations made an appearance, well below the 35 anticipated by senior White House officials. Among the countries in attendance were Gulf States like Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE, along with Argentina and Paraguay. Israel was not in attendance.

“Every one of them’s a friend of mine,” Trump said from the stage. “In this group I like every single one of them, can you believe it? Usually I have about two or three that I can’t stand.”

“They’re great people,” he added. “They’re great leaders.”