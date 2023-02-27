Courteney Cox: I Definitely Didn’t Give Prince Harry Those Magic Mushrooms

Read it at Variety
Courteney Cox says she doesn’t know where Prince Harry got those psychedelic drugs, but they certainly weren’t from her. In an interview with Variety published Monday, the Friends alum laughed off the eyebrow-raising anecdote from Harry’s memoir Spare, in which he described getting spectacularly wasted on a box of magic mushrooms he’d found in her fridge. The 58-year-old actor confirmed to the publication that the Duke of Sussex at one point had crashed at her pad “for a couple of days—probably two or three.” But, she added, “I’m not saying there were mushrooms! I definitely wasn’t passing them out.” And how was the royal as a houseguest? “He’s a really nice person,” Cox said.