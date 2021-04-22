COVID Hospitalizations Plummeting Among Senior Citizens as Vax Spreads
GOOD NEWS
In some positive news, hospitalizations for COVID-19 among American senior citizens have fallen by 80 percent since the start of the year, providing solid evidence for the efficacy of vaccines. Eight out of every 10 COVID deaths have been seniors. Two-thirds of U.S. senior citizens are now vaccinated, compared to one-third of the general adult population. “What you’re seeing here is exactly what we hoped and wanted to see,” said Jodie Guest, a public health researcher at Emory University, told the Associated Press. “As really high rates of vaccinations happen, hospitalizations and death rates come down.” Still, experts say, with the overall demand for vaccines seemingly declining in the U.S., the next challenge will be convincing younger Americans to get a jab.