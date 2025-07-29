Cowgirl Kristi Puts on Pony Show to Suck Up to Trump Wannabe

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem isn’t letting her job get in the way of her passion for horseback riding.

For her latest photo op, the South Dakota native and former rancher saddled up at an Argentinian army base with the country’s security minister, Patricia Bullrich.

Kristi Noem saddled up at an Army base in Argentina with the country’s security minister, Patricia Bullrich (left midground). X.com/Secretary Kristi Noem

Wearing a cowboy hat, jeans, oversize belt buckle, and full hair and makeup, Noem posted photos of herself riding alongside Bullrich and a video that showed her galloping through a grassy field.

“My first time riding an Argentinian bred horse—her name is ‘Abundance’—she reaffirmed that no hour of life is wasted that is spent in the saddle!” Noem captioned the video.

It wasn’t immediately clear what horseback riding has to do with national security.

Noem was in Argentina for closed-door talks with the country’s far-right president, Javier Milei—who is an unabashed fanboy of President Donald Trump—and his officials.

Pressed about the specifics, she offered a vague response to reporters about security partnerships and “the business we could be doing together,” The Washington Post reported. Noem also said she appreciated Milei’s “embrace” of Trump’s policies.

The Daily Beast has reached out the Department of Homeland Security for comment.

Kristi Noem joined an Immigration and Customs Enforcement raid in Los Angeles in June. Department of Homeland Security

In recognition of Argentina “becoming an even stronger friend” to the U.S. under Milei’s leadership, Noem and Bullrich signed a statement of intent laying the groundwork for Argentine tourists to be able to enter the U.S. without visas, Noem said in a statement.

The agreement come as Trump is tightening restrictions for other foreign nationals, representing a symbolic victory for Milei, according to the Post. The changes, however, aren’t likely to take effect for several years.

After the signing ceremony, Noem and Bullrich decamped to Argentina’s sprawling Campo De Mayo army base to ride horses and speak to the press. After riding Abundance through the base’s grassy fields, Noem joined U.S. and Argentine officials for a traditional asado barbecue, the Post reported.

The homeland security secretary’s love of both horses and photo ops is well documented.

Kristi Noem rode a four-wheeler during a tour along the Nogales border wall in Arizona in March. Alex Brandon/Pool via Reuters

Since taking the helm of the Department of Homeland Security, she has cosplayed an immigration enforcement agent, border patrol agent, Coast Guard firefighter, surveillance plane pilot, patrol boat captain, and even Lawrence of Arabia—all in full glam.

She is, however, an experienced rider and rancher, having grown up on a farm in rural South Dakota.

Kristi Noem wears full firefighting gear for an exercise with the U.S. Coast Guard. Alex Brandon/via Reuters

Earlier this month, she faced criticism for finding the time to ask her social media followers to weigh in on her official portrait as former governor of South Dakota, even as she waited four days to sign off on crucial aid for deadly flooding in Texas.

All three portrait options featured Noem on horseback.

Kristi Noem asked her followers to help choose her official portrait while Texas was still waiting for more FEMA response aid. Instagram/Kristi Noem

Later, when she toured areas affected by the floods, officials in Texas referred to Noem as “Homeland Barbie,” it was revealed this week.

On Monday, Noem was posting about her Argentinian horseback riding as New York City was reeling from a mass shooting at a Manhattan office building.

.@DHSGov law enforcement stands ready to support and bring this fugitive to justice. God bless NYC. — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) July 28, 2025