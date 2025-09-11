Cracker Barrel Drops Equality Units After Bowing to Trump

Cracker Barrel has axed its equality programmes amid a maelstrom of conservative pressure, following its disastrous bid to redesign its “Old Timer” logo.

The Tennessee-based chain of restaurants announced in August it was reversing plans to update its badge to a minimalist design, after the move was slammed as woke by some on the right and even caught the ire of Donald Trump.

In what appears to be the next step in bowing to outraged conservative customers, Cracker Barrel has now introduced a raft of changes, pulling back from sponsoring certain events, including Pride.

It is also removing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion policies, Fox Business reported.

“The company does not have DEI team-member positions or DEI quotas/requirements,” a spokesperson said. “It hires, promotes, and rewards individuals based only on skills and performance—full stop. It does not treat employees or guests differently based on race or any other protected class.”

As previously reported, however, the firm did once have a DEI section on its website, which, according to The Hill, stated, “We are increasing our focus on leadership development and mentorship programs to better identify, recruit and advance strong, racially and ethnically diverse talent.”

Beyond the spokesperson’s words, no new statement pointed specifically to the ending of DEI programmes, the chain posted a statement on X saying, “TODAY, you can go to Cracker Barrel and know that every biscuit was hand-rolled and baked fresh that day.”

It said it was “listening to our guests,” adding, “We were built on biscuits. Come enjoy a basket with us.”

It comes just days after plans to remodel its 660 restaurants were suspended after “testing” new designs that promised to “declutter.”

“The vintage American you love will always be here—the rocking chairs on the porch, our fireplaces and peg games, unique treasures in our gift shop, and antiques pulled straight from our warehouse in Lebanon, Tennessee,” it said in a statement.

