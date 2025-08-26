Trump Tells Cracker Barrel to Ditch Its New Logo After MAGA Meltdown

President Donald Trump has urged Cracker Barrel to bring back its old logo, claiming it would help the restaurant chain recover after being targeted in a MAGA fury.

In a Tuesday morning post on Truth Social, the president of the United States weighed in on the real issue of the day by telling the company to reinstate the old man and a barrel logo, which was scrapped in favor of a minimalist redesign.

MAGA lost their minds over the company's logo chain. Screengrab

“Cracker Barrel should go back to the old logo, admit a mistake based on customer response (the ultimate Poll), and manage the company better than ever before. They got a Billion Dollars worth of free publicity if they play their cards right. Very tricky to do, but a great opportunity,” Trump, who has bankrupted six companies, advised.

“Have a major News Conference today. Make Cracker Barrel a WINNER again. Remember, in just a short period of time I made the United States of America the ‘HOTTEST’ Country anywhere in the World. One year ago, it was ‘DEAD.’ Good luck!”

Multiple MAGA and Republican figures were left furious at the restaurant chain’s new logo, with the president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., posting on X: “WTF is wrong with Cracker Barrel?”

Florida Rep. Byron Donalds had one of the more unhinged reactions, decrying Cracker Barrel’s “woke” logo change because he “gave my life to Christ in their parking lot.”

In college, I worked at @CrackerBarrel in Tallahassee. I even gave my life to Christ in their parking lot.



Their logo was iconic and their unique restaurants were a fixture of American culture.



No one asked for this woke rebrand. It’s time to Make Cracker Barrel Great Again 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/rqsPgPxwxY — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) August 21, 2025

The outrage and widespread calls for a boycott have already taken a toll by plummeting Cracker Barrel’s market value by around $100 million.

In a Monday statement, the company confirmed it would stick with the new design but admitted it “could’ve done a better job sharing who we are and who we’ll always be.”

“While our logo and remodels may be making headlines, our bigger focus is still right where it belongs... in the kitchen and on your plate,” the statement added.

Donald Trump Jr. helped fuel the MAGA backlash against Cracker Barrel's logo change. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

And it’s not just Republicans who are unhappy with the new design.

On Aug. 21, the Democratic Party joined in the backlash by posting on X an image of Norman Rockwell’s “Freedom of Speech” painting—often used as a meme to share controversial or contrarian opinions—alongside the caption: “We think the Cracker Barrel rebrand sucks too.”