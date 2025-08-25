Cracker Barrel Crumbles Under MAGA Pressure

Cracker Barrel admitted Monday it could have unveiled its new logo better after facing backlash from some customers and right-wing commentators.

The Tennessee-based restaurant chain, which opted for a minimalist design at the expense of farmer Uncle Herschel, his barrel, and the words “Old Country Store,” promptly saw its market value fall by nearly $100 million. Some on the right linked the move as “woke,” and criticized CEO Julie Felss Masino over past Pride-themed renovations, like rainbow rocking chairs.

“If the last few days have shown us anything, it’s how deeply people care about Cracker Barrel,” the company said on its Facebook page. “We’re truly grateful for your heartfelt voices. You’ve also shown us that we could’ve done a better job sharing who we are and who we’ll always be.”

The company said it will be sticking with its revamped look, but assured those upset by the move that the character of Uncle Herschel will still appear on their menu, in their country store and on road signs.

Old and new logos for Cracker Barrel. Screengrab

“He’s not going anywhere—he’s family," their statement said.

“While our logo and remodels may be making headlines, our bigger focus is still right where it belongs… in the kitchen and on your plate: serving generous portions of the food you crave at fair prices and doing it with the kind of country hospitality that brightens your days and creates lasting memories," it added.

Cracker Barrel’s old logo had been around since 1977.

A company spokesperson told Fox News Digital that a “vocal minority” opposed moving on from it, while guests and team members are “overwhelmingly positive and enthusiastic about the refreshed dining and shopping experience.”

Conservatives aren’t alone in objecting to the logo, though criticisms from others seem to stem from the pared down aesthetics rather than anything to do with “woke” initiatives.