MAGA Drags Sydney Sweeney Into Cracker Barrel Meltdown

Infuriated MAGA moaners have dragged their new poster girl Sydney Sweeney into the conservative rage over Cracker Barrel’s new logo.

The logo, launched on Tuesday, is text only, returning to the original logo that accompanied the chain’s launch in 1969. Since 1977, the logo also featured an older man resting on a barrel, though the new iteration sees the man and his prop removed.

On Wednesday, Donald Trump Jr. and conservative YouTuber Benny Johnson helped kickstart MAGA fury over the rebrand, which the company said was rooted to the logo that “started it all”.

The old and new logos for Cracker Barrel, the man and his barrel now MIA. Screengrab

Johnson claimed the new logo was “absolutely horrible,” while MAGA-friendly X account Woke War Room blamed Cracker Barrel CEO Julie Felss Masino for scrapping “a beloved American aesthetic” and replacing it “with sterile, soulless branding.”

The restaurant chain lost almost $100 million in market value as their stock plunged following reaction to the new logo. In Thursday trading, Cracker Barrel shares fell by 7.2 percent.

Discussion from MAGA circles online soon turned to chatter about Sweeney and bringing her onto the brand following her successful American Eagles ad with right-wing conservative.

Right-wing podcaster Charlie Kirk posted an unhinged meme on his X account on Thursday that featured two women in denim as a way to compare them to the new and previous Cracker Barrel logos. Sweeney featured as one, while the other was a taunting image of a woman which has been used by MAGA trolls for the last month. Kirk’s caption read “accurate”.

Meanwhile, Fox News columnist David Marcus posted some advice on X: “Replace the old man in the Cracker Barrel logo with Sydney Sweeney. Problem solved.”

The actress was named in numerous other online posts from MAGA influencers claiming the 27-year-old actress is the only one that can “save” the company.

Sydney Sweeney at the Los Angeles special screening of "Americana" at Desert 5 Spot on August 03, 2025 in Los Angeles. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

In July, Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney was embraced by the MAGA community after she faced criticism that the tagline in her American Eagle jeans ad, “great genes”, promoted eugenics.

A string of right-wing voices came out in support of Sweeney when the campaign was slammed on social media. Ted Cruz stated, “Now the crazy Left has come out against beautiful women.”

The new Cracker Barrel logo spotted in Florida this week. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

After documents found Sweeney had listed her party affiliation as Republican when she registered to vote in Florida last year, President Trump weighed in, stating, “If Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic!”

The Daily Beast has contacted Cracker Barrel for comment. The chain did not respond to questions on Wednesday.

Fast food chain Steak ‘n Shake also weighed into the debate, posting on X on Thursday, “Fire the CEO!” It also quoted Donald Trump’s trademark sign-off, “Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

In another post, Steak ‘n Shake claimed Cracker Barrel’s goal was “to delete the personality altogether” by removing the “old-timer” from their logo.

The Cracker Barrel with the "old timer" and barrel. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

“Heritage is what got Cracker Barrel this far, and now the CEO wants to just scrape it all away,” the chain’s X post read.

“At Steak ‘n Shake, we take pride in our history, our families, and American values. All are welcome. We will never market ourselves away from our past in a cheap effort to gain the approval of trend seekers.”

That post was a clarion call to MAGA, with right-wing podcaster and anti-trans activist Riley Gaines sharing the Steak ‘n Shake post, adding “I know where my husband and I are going to dinner tonight.”

Cracker Barrel CEO Masino said feedback to the changes the chain had made to its image had been “overwhelmingly positive” on “Good Morning America” on Tuesday.

“People like what we’re doing,” Masino said. “Cracker Barrel needs to feel like the Cracker Barrel for today and for tomorrow.”

The company also hired country singer Jordan Davis to appear in a new advertising campaign.