MAGA Has Created Cracker Barrel Logo Starring Guess Who?

The saga over Cracker Barrel’s logo change rumbles on, with the MAGA movement now creating its own predictable answer to the problem.

The company sent conservatives into a tailspin after it announced it was simplifying its long-held logo by dropping an image of an old-timer leaning against a wooden barrel.

MAGA figures, raising Cracker Barrel as the latest target in its wide-ranging war on woke, have let their feelings be known about how the problem can be solved.

Well, that didn't take long. A different old timer. The Blaze

“WTF is wrong with Cracker Barrel?” Donald Trump Jr. posted on X, leading the revolt.

“Cracker Barrel completely changed their iconic logo for the first time in 47 years... and it’s absolutely horrible. When will they learn?” right-wing YouTuber Benny Johnson added.

Days later, the discourse around the latest not-so-scandalous scandal to engulf the right has continued. And it took a perhaps predictable turn.

The Blaze, a news site followed by a who’s who of MAGA figures, including Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, has suggested adding none other than Donald Trump to the Cracker Barrel logo.

The site shared an image of the president perched on a barrel. The seemingly AI-generated depiction of Trump, however, bore a suspicious resemblance to Alec Baldwin’s SNL rendition of the president.

“Could Cracker Barrel save their brand if they made this their new logo?” the accompanying message said, with The Blaze’s right-wing audience lapping it up. “Make Cracker Barrel Great Again!” one follower declared.

Keeping the logo in the Trump family. Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

MAGA has also dragged its new poster girl, Sydney Sweeney, into the backlash. Fox News columnist David Marcus posted some advice on X: “Replace the old man in the Cracker Barrel logo with Sydney Sweeney. Problem solved.”

Turning Point executive Charlie Kirk and other MAGA influencers joined in, claiming that the 27-year-old star is the only one who can “save” the company.

The restaurant chain lost almost $100 million in market value as its stock plunged following the reaction to the new logo. In Thursday trading, Cracker Barrel shares fell by 7.2 percent.