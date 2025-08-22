CNN Pundit Wants Another Cracker Barrel Logo Change to Troll MAGA: ‘Let’s Go Crazy’

TV host and podcaster Van Lathan wants Cracker Barrel to change its logo one more time to trigger MAGA into further meltdown.

“I say, Brother Barrel. I say put a brother on the side, and just go all the way to really get people talking,” Lathan said during a panel discussion on CNN’s NewsNight.

“If this gets under your skin, let’s go more. Let’s go crazy with it.”

What all the fuss is about. Screengrab

Multiple MAGA figures lost their minds at Cracker Barrel for apparently going “woke” after the restaurant chain removed an old man and a barrel from its logo.

There have also been widespread calls for a boycott of Cracker Barrel, which has sent shares and stock prices for the company plummeting.

One of the MAGA figures with a particularly unhinged response to the new logo was Florida Rep. Byron Donalds, who lamented the change because he “gave my life to Christ in their parking lot.”

The new logo drops the man and barrel frrom the design. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

“Their logo was iconic and their unique restaurants were a fixture of American culture,” Byron posted on X. “No one asked for this woke rebrand. It’s time to Make Cracker Barrel Great Again.”

Pete Seat, a former White House spokesperson for former President George W. Bush, claimed during the NewsNight discussion that multiple friends had messaged him, hoping he would relay how angry people are over the logo change.

“I just wanted to say, as someone who actually lives in the Midwest, in the heartland of America, I have a lot of friends who are watching tonight. When they saw the intro and we were going to talk about Cracker Barrel, my phone blew up, and they said, ‘I am so angry.’ I hope you express that anger,” Seat said.

NewsNight host Abby Phillip then asked Seat if any of those people had eaten at Cracker Barrel in the past year, to which he responded: “I haven’t asked them, but I assume they have.”

Byron Donalds managed to bring religion into his reasoning for being outraged at Cracker Barrel logo. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

“I think that this could be very important, because I do think that there are a lot of people who are going to get angry about these things, but they’re not stepping foot in a Cracker Barrel,” Phillip added.

Despite the MAGA meltdown, Lathan suggested the logo change may still end up being a net positive for Cracker Barrel.

“This rebrand is buying Cracker Barrel publicity that they could not have dreamed of,” Lathan said.

Fox News pundit and right-wing columnist Caroline Downey, who penned a July column titled “The American Eagle Ad Is Not That Deep,” said on the show, “Not everything is woke.”