Republican firebrand Marjorie Taylor Greene has leapt headfirst into a go-to MAGA conspiracy as she works to rebuild bridges with the Trump administration.

The GOP congresswoman is groveling to MAGA elites with a new outburst on health secretary Robert Kennedy Jr.’s beloved raw milk.

Greene is bending the knee as part of her bid to mend relations with the White House after going rogue over the Jeffrey Epstein files and the U.S. role in the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East.

She posted on X in support of the controversial raw milk movement. She backed a claim by outspoken farmers that food standards agencies were unfairly treating them.

“So you’re telling us that Walmart is allowed to import and sell RADIOACTIVE shrimp from Indonesia but American farmers could be thrown in jail for selling raw milk at their local farmer’s market…” Meriwether Farms wrote, adding, “Got it,” along with a clown face emoji.

Greene reposted it, saying: “Correct, because bad food makes you sick and dependent on Big Pharma and good natural food like raw milk makes you well and healthy and you won’t need Big Pharma.”

Raw milk is a big issue for MAGA, and RFK Jr. in particular, who, in May, drank shooters of it in the White House with controversial health influencer Dr. Paul Saladino, despite it being linked to dangerous bacteria and viruses.

RFK Jr., who admitted that doctors found a worm eating part of his brain, has also promoted a number of controversial policies since he was brought into Trump’s government.

Distribution of raw milk, beloved by Robert F. Kennedy, is banned in 39 states Thomas Machowicz/Reuters

The process of pasteurization—which involves briefly heating cow’s milk—ensures harmful bacteria such as Salmonella, E. coli, Listeria, and Campylobacter are killed, but raw milk has no such guarantees. In the fall of last year, bird flu was found in a batch of raw milk from Raw Farm in California, leading to a product recall.

Florida has been hit by an outbreak of E. coli, leading the state’s Department of Health to issue a warning to consumers, after 20 people suffered bacterial infections linked to the consumption of raw milk.

Meanwhile, Florida woman ​​Rachel Maddox has sued Keely Farms Dairy in New Smyrna Beach, claiming she lost her child after drinking raw milk, unaware of the dangers it posed.

MTG is on a charm offensive after a series of spats with the administration Megan Varner/REUTERS

Greene publicly backed its consumption in October last year in a post on X, saying “Raw milk does a body good,” but has now stepped up the charm offensive after a series of damaging clashes with MAGAworld figures.

Her so-called “America First” platform, however, has led to clashes with the White House. She has attacked any plans to invest U.S. resources to bring about peace in Ukraine, asking on conservative podcaster Megyn Kelly’s show about security guarantees: “Why do they deserve it?”

Greene’s standing in MAGA circles has also taken a hit after a brutally public spat with fellow right-wing provocateur Laura Loomer, with the friends turned enemies locked in a fiery—and often excruciatingly personal and explicit—spat online.

Meanwhile, MTG drew the ire of President Trump after siding with swathes of his disgruntled MAGA base over the administration’s handling of the Epstein files.