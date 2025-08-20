Laura Loomer Drags Megyn Kelly Into Her MAGA War Against Marjorie Taylor Greene

Laura Loomer has demanded an invitation to appear on Megyn Kelly’s eponymous show after the right-wing media star interviewed Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene about the feud that has engulfed the two MAGA die-hards.

The tension between the two burst out into the open when unelected Loomer—who has taken it upon herself to “vet” members of the Trump administration for their loyalty to the president—ranted against the U.S. Army celebrating a Medal of Honor recipient who also happened to endorse Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Greene then tore into Loomer, telling her to “shut up” and calling her a “coward,” at which point all hell broke loose. Loomer called Greene a “rabid dog” and a “lying fake Christian whore.”

Given that both women are staunch supporters of President Donald Trump, Kelly—who said she doesn’t know Loomer at all—asked Greene during Tuesday’s episode of The Megyn Kelly Show how the feud started.

Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly waded into the MTG-Laura Loomer feud during the latest episode of her Sirius XM show. The Megyn Kelly Show on YouTube.

Greene acknowledged that she and Loomer don’t get along, despite being friends in 2017 and 2018. During Loomer’s failed 2020 congressional campaign against Democratic Florida Rep. Lois Frankel, Greene endorsed the anti-Islam activist and donated to the campaign, she told Kelly.

Loomer lost, and in 2022, she announced a second long-shot campaign in Frankel’s heavily Democratic district. But then she decided to change districts and run against a conservative Republican, Rep. Daniel Webster.

Greene advised Loomer not to run against Webster, saying she would have a better chance of winning if she ran in a district with an open seat, the congresswoman told Kelly.

Marjorie Taylor Greene has touted her loyalty to President Donald Trump. MEGAN VARNER/REUTERS/Megan Varner

“Well, she refused,” Greene said. “She said no. She would not listen to anybody and ran there. So, I said, ‘I can’t get involved, I’m not going to endorse against him. I’m doing to stay out.’ Well, she was furious at me, and then everything kind of plummeted from there.”

Loomer lost decisively but refused to concede the race, saying she would fight the “corruption within our own feckless, cowardly Republican Party,” The New York Times reported.

Now, Loomer “attacks me all the time,” Greene continued, along with other Trump loyalists like former Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz and fellow Georgia Rep. Brian Jack.

Far-right activist Laura Loomer supported President Trump throughout his criminal convictions. DUSTIN CHAMBERS/REUTERS

“She attacks some of the most loyal people to the president, people that are unapologetically America First,” Greene said. “Those of us that fight the hardest, for some reason, she attacks us the most.”

Loomer responded to the interview by calling Greene a “jealous c---” and saying she had never told any lies about her.

“There are no lies @megynkelly,” Loomer wrote in a social media post. “She’s just a jealous QNT. If you’re going to have @mtgreenee on to lie about me, then you should have me on to respond. Unless of course your goal is to have her on to lie about me. Come to think of it, you have never asked me to come on.”

She also shared an undated video of Greene calling Loomer a “friend.”