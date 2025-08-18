MTG Sucks Up to Trump With D.C. Flattery After Feuding With President

Marjorie Taylor Greene is all aboard the MAGA train again, after a few weeks of eyebrow-raising dissent toward President Donald Trump.

On Sunday afternoon, the Georgia lawmaker posted a video on X expressing her gratitude for the president’s law enforcement takeover in Washington D.C., which has been framed as a solution to supposedly rampant crime in the nation’s capital.

“I just want to give a personal thanks to President Trump for making Washington D.C. safe again,” Greene said in the video, thanking the president for “helping the police here in Washington clean up the streets.”

FBI agents walk down U Street in Northwest Washington, D.C. on August 13. The influx of federal agents has been met with widespread resistance in the nation's capital, but gratitude from Marjorie Taylor Greene. Andrew Leyden/Getty Images

On Monday morning, Greene doubled down on her mea culpa by reposting Trump’s Truth Social rant about ending mail-in voting and noting that she “strongly supports” the effort.

The federal troops who have deployed to Washington D.C. so far have mainly focused on clearing homeless encampments and patrolling tourist-heavy areas like the National Mall—far away from where most violent crime takes place in D.C., which saw a 30-year low last year.

That’s where Greene positioned herself on Sunday for her video message, showing viewers the Washington Monument (which she referred to as the “Washington Memorial”) and the Jefferson Memorial behind her.

“Let me tell you something,” she said to the camera. “If MTG can walk safely in Washington D.C., that means you can too... I just want to say again, thank you President Trump.”

Greene’s supposedly newfound safety comes as her political security in the MAGA world has been called into question over the past month.

Marjorie Taylor Greene greets Trump at his address to Congress in March. Greene built her political brand on her support for Trump's agenda, but she has now broken with the president several times in his second term. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

In July, Greene joined a small cohort of Congressional Republicans in publicly breaking with Trump over his inaction on the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

She told The New York Times that she was “not willing to accept” the administration’s stonewalling, then criticized Trump on X the next week by writing that “the base will turn.”

“Dangling bits of red meat no longer satisfies. They want the whole steak dinner and will accept nothing else,” she wrote in an ominous X post.

If you tell the base of people, who support you, of deep state treasonous crimes, election interference, blackmail, and rich powerful elite evil cabals, then you must take down every enemy of The People.



If not.



The base will turn and there’s no going back.



Dangling bits of… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) July 21, 2025

Greene broke with the president again this month, this time on tariffs on India and his decision to continue military support for Ukraine.

Days before that online spat broke out, Greene told the Daily Mail that she didn’t know “if the Republican Party is leaving me, or if I’m kind of not relating to the Republican Party as much anymore.”

Most recently, the once-loyal Trump ally started a war with one of Trump’s favorite MAGA voices, far-right influencer and conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer.

That battle, which began when Greene attacked Loomer for questioning a Medal of Honor recipient’s politics, became shockingly nasty.

Loomer called Greene a “loud mouthed b---” and “lunatic hooker” while also accusing Greene of funneling millions of dollars of campaign funds to her daughter.

On Sunday, Loomer claimed credit for the State Department’s decision to end a visa program that allowed some injured children from Gaza to enter the U.S. for medical treatment.

Loomer, 32, is said to have a direct line to the president and has claimed the “scalps” of at least 16 Trump administration officials deemed insufficiently loyal to the MAGA agenda.