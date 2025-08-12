MTG Crawls Back to Donald Trump After Scathing Loomer Attack

Marjorie Taylor Greene has tied herself to Donald Trump amid a torrent of personal attacks by far-right influencer Laura Loomer.

The Georgia congresswoman hinted at Loomer’s searing criticisms—that Greene was a “b----,” a “lunatic hooker” and a “harlot”—in a post on X Tuesday morning.

“President Trump has been the most viciously attacked President of the United States and I have been the most viciously attacked Member of the United States House of Representatives. FACT,” she wrote alongside a photograph of her on stage with Trump during his first term.

President Trump has been the most viciously attacked President of the United States and I have been the most viciously attacked Member of the United States House of Representatives.



FACT.



And that’s why our haters and those who are jealous constantly try to tear us apart.



IT… pic.twitter.com/2M7mGoAmYn — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) August 12, 2025

“And that’s why our haters and those who are jealous constantly try to tear us apart,” she added, declining to name names. “IT WILL NEVER HAPPEN. I’ve been with him since day. I LOVE President Donald J Trump!!!”

Both Loomer and Greene have claimed to have Trump’s ear, with the former boasting over a dozen “scalps” reportedly removed from the administration at her urging. Greene is chairwoman of the DOGE subcommittee, where she oversees the Trump administration’s attempts at cost-cutting.

But Greene in recent weeks made clear that she wasn’t in lockstep with the president on several issues.

The congresswoman pressured the administration to provide answers on the simmering Jeffrey Epstein saga, objected to the administration’s weapons shipment to Ukraine, and revealed the “many concerns” she had with Trump’s executive order last month on artificial intelligence.

Trump has reportedly ousted more than a dozen administration officials whom Loomer wanted gone. David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

And in June, after Trump ordered missile strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, Greene wasn’t in agreement.

“American troops have been killed and forever torn apart physically and mentally for regime change, foreign wars, and for military industrial base profits,” she wrote on X. “I’m sick of it.”

Greene, in addition to declaring her all-caps “LOVE” for the president, reminded everyone Tuesday that Vice President JD Vance is also great in her eyes.

“I was the first member of congress to endorse @JDVance and he’s made me proud ever since! Great podcast interview!” she wrote about his appearance Monday on The Katie Miller Podcast, whose host is the wife of White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller.

In recent months, Greene split with the president on a host of issues: artificial intelligence, the Iran bombing, Ukraine arms shipments and the Jeffrey Epstein controversy. ELIJAH NOUVELAGE/AFP via Getty Images