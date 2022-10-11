Crest White Strips Are on Major Sale on Amazon Right Now
PEARLY WHITES
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
It’s never really a bad time to invest in a new at-home teeth whitening system, thanks to the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale you can score Crest White Strips (and a slew of other dental deals) for 50 percent off—the lowest price of the year. Whether you’re out of your go-to Crest Whitening strips or if you’ve never even tried them at all (trust us: they really do work and are totally worth it), now’s the time to add them to your collection and stockpile your backups while they’re steeply marked down. Plus, if you're new to the at-home LED whitening trend, it's a good time to make the investment while select kits are nearly 40 percent off.
Crest White Strips Dental Whitening Kit
Was $70
Free Shipping | Free Returns
