Cruz Talks Cheney's Hunting Accident

    It's good to know Ted's got Dick's back. Republican senator Ted Cruz paired up with Rep. Steve King for a pheasant hunt in Iowa on Saturday, where the two Congressmen chatted about former Vice President Dick Cheney's infamous hunting incident in 2006, when Cheney accidentally shot a friend while quail hunting. Both were pretty understanding of Cheney's position. "Look, it happens," said Cruz, while King said the incident "doesn't bother me a bit. The way I understood it, he was standing in the wrong place." Cruz is in Iowa this weekend drumming up support in the all-important swing state.

