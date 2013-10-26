Cruz Talks Cheney's Hunting Accident

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at NBC News
It's good to know Ted's got Dick's back. Republican senator Ted Cruz paired up with Rep. Steve King for a pheasant hunt in Iowa on Saturday, where the two Congressmen chatted about former Vice President Dick Cheney's infamous hunting incident in 2006, when Cheney accidentally shot a friend while quail hunting. Both were pretty understanding of Cheney's position. "Look, it happens," said Cruz, while King said the incident "doesn't bother me a bit. The way I understood it, he was standing in the wrong place." Cruz is in Iowa this weekend drumming up support in the all-important swing state.