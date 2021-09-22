College Student Who Said He ‘Liked to Kill’ Arrested With Huge Arsenal
A Colorado college student and Army veteran allegedly threatened his fellow students because he “liked to kill people” and built up a stash of weapons to follow through with it. Robert Killis, a 24-year-old CSU Pueblo student, was arrested Tuesday at a restaurant near campus with a bulletproof vest, a loaded semi-automatic rifle, a shotgun, a handgun, several loaded high-capacity magazines, and nearly 1,000 rounds of ammunition in his Chevy Silverado, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office. He had allegedly made threats and “concerning statements” against CSU Pueblo faculty and other students. Officers found 100 rounds of ammunition at his on-campus apartment and another handgun. Killis is being held on a $500,000 bond. The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office and CSU Pueblo declined to comment on the nature of Killis’ threats.