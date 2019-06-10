The New York Police Department is investigating claims that actor Cuba Gooding Jr. groped a woman at a Manhattan club on Sunday night, Page Six reported Monday.

According to a statement from NYPD, a woman told police she was at Magic Hour rooftop bar in Times Square when she gave the actor a “cup of water because he was heavily intoxicated.” The woman claimed she was having a conversation with the actor when he groped her breasts without her consent, spurring an “argument” between the two. The woman then left the the bar and called 911.

By the time police arrived, Gooding Jr. was no longer on the scene, but the NYPD confirmed his presence at Magic Hour with bar staff and video surveillance footage. Sources told Page Six the case was reportedly referred to the Special Victims Division, where officials are investigating a “potential forcible touching charge.”