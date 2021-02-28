CHEAT SHEET
Authorities Seize Nearly 300 Pounds of Contraband Bologna at Border
After U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s bust on Wednesday, American streets are safer—from the danger of processed meat. Authorities seized 277 pounds of illicit bologna at the U.S.-Mexico border in New Mexico, marking the second such bust this month; on Feb. 7, agents seized 194 pound of illicit deli meat in Columbus, New Mexico. Pork products from foreign countries are illegal to bring into the U.S., due to fears of transmitting foreign diseases. “While anti-terrorism is the primary mission of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the inspection process at the ports of entry associated with this mission results in impressive numbers of enforcement actions in all categories,” a press release from CBP read.