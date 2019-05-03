Three Dead as 1M+ People Flee Crazy Cyclone in India

The most severe storm to hit the Indian subcontinent in two decades has made landfall, battering eastern India with 127 mph winds. More than one million people have been evacuated from its path, but the BBC reports that falling trees cause by extreme weather have already killed three people. The India Meteorological Department said the “extremely severe” cyclone hit land Friday morning. Houses are being destroyed and widespread flooding is expected. There are specific fears that the cyclone will prove be disastrous for the densely populated, low-lying communities along the Bay of Bengal. It is expected to hit 15 districts in Orissa—one of India's poorest states—before weakening over the weekend.