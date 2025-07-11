‘Daily Show’ Finds Big Problem With Sunbathing Trump Assassination Threat

The Daily Show‘s Ronny Chieng isn’t convinced by the declaration from a top Iran official who said that President Trump “can no longer sunbathe in Mar-a-Lago” because “a small drone might hit him in the navel.”

“Let me be clear,” Chieng said Thursday in response to Mohammad-Javad Larijani‘s comments on Iranian TV a day earlier. “This isn’t just an attack on Trump. It’s an attack on all of America.”

The recurring Daily Show host explained, “Because now we all have to picture him with his bare belly glistening in the sun.”

Chieng wasn’t content to let his audience imagine what that would look like, however. He showed a photoshopped picture of Trump bathing in the sun, wearing nothing but a speedo.

“It’s beautiful,” Chieng said, amidst some hooting from the audience.

In a callback to a previous joke about Chieng enjoying Brazilian butt lifts, he stared at the picture and admitted, “I think I prefer this.”

Perhaps even more disturbing than the image of Trump sunbathing, Chieng argued, was what this threat implies about Iran’s understanding of the American president.

“Iran, are you the only people in the world that can’t tell Donald Trump uses spray tan?” Chieng asked. “He’s not in the sun, okay?”

“Are you looking at pictures of him like, ‘Damn, this guy must have spent all week at the beach’?” Chieng joked, showing a picture of Trump sporting an especially obvious spray tan.

Chieng addressed Trump’s response to the drone threat, where the President grew nostalgic and stated that it’s been “a long time” since he’s gone sunbathing. “Maybe I was around seven or so,” he mused.

“Wow, I didn’t think a threat like that would unlock [Trump’s] core childhood memories,” Chieng said.