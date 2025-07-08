Jon Stewart Mocks Trump Admin for Making Jeffrey Epstein List Disappear

Jon Stewart put his monologue on hold for a minute on Monday to poke fun at the Trump administration for it’s latest memo on the Epstein files.

The memo, obtained by Axios Sunday, reveals how the DOJ and the FBI conclude Epstein did not blackmail powerful figures, was murdered, or kept a list of clientele—all conspiracy theories that right-wing pundits have supported.

“There was no list,” Stewart joked, pretending to try to hypnotize the audience. “There never was a list.”

Stewart played a clip of Attorney General Pam Bondi in February 2025 explaining how she had the Epstein list “sitting on my desk right now to review.”

“Is it really?” Stewart mocked.

Bondi’s claim in February is at odds with the Department of Justice’s announcement that there apparently is no Epstein list.

Stewart however, thinks he knows why the Trump-run DOJ has changed its tune:

“The list is on my desk,” Stewart said in an impersonation of Bondi, “But then I looked at the list and said [panicked], ‘No list!’”

Stewart’s insinuation was that perhaps higher authorities were contained within the Epstein files.

In addition to repeatedly bringing up the famous photo of Trump hanging out with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, The Daily Show has frequently drawn attention to a 2024 interview where Trump oddly backtracked when asked about whether he’d declassify the Epstein files.

“That was a bit suspicious, right?” recurring host Ronny Chieng said at the time.

Adding more fuel to these rumors was Elon Musk’s bitter post on X in June. After leaving the Trump White House, the Tesla CEO posted, “@realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!” Musk later deleted the comments.