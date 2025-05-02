‘Daily Show’ Host Says Pam Bondi Sounds ‘High as F***’

Daily Show host Michael Kosta questioned if Pam Bondi was “high as f--- right now” after the attorney general claimed Trump’s fentanyl seizures had saved the lives of 258 million Americans.

Bondi’s “outrageous” claim first appeared on Monday, when she told Fox News that 21 million fentanyl pills had been seized by the DEA since Trump took office, which she claimed had saved 21 million lives as a result.

Reacting to a clip of the announcement, Kosta said: “21 million! Just for context, 70,000 people die from fentanyl in an entire year. But we’re supposed to believe that in three months, Trump prevented 21 million fentanyl deaths. I guess a lot more people were planning to try fentanyl this year, huh? Were you guys? Because if everyone’s doing it, I’ll do it. I’m not a p---y.”

The host then played another clip of Bondi “correcting herself” on Fox News two days later, and said “Since he’s been in office, DEA has taken 22.2 million fentanyl pills off the streets. This is 119 million lives Donald Trump has saved since January. Pretty remarkable.”

“Keep in mind the entire population of the United States is 340 million. So she’s crediting Trump with saving the lives of a third of the entire country. Pam, what are you talking about? Are you on the fent? Because you sound high as f--- right now,” said Kosta.

A Cabinet meeting on Thursday saw the farce escalate further still, with Bondi looking directly at the camera and claiming the fentanyl seizures had saved “are you ready for this, media? — 258 million lives.”

Reacting to the news, Kosta said there is “no way anybody could ever have been ready” for the figure, including Vice President JD Vance who appeared to blink incredulously in the background once the numbers were announced.

“I’ve never seen a man blink, ‘What the f--- is this woman talking about?’” Kosta quipped, before adding that Vance clearly knows the claim is “bulls---”.

Attorney General Pam Bondi at Wednesday's Cabinet meeting Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

“What is happening here? At the rate Trump is saving lives, death will cease to exist by August!” he added. “The point is by the time we’re done with the next 100 days, Trump will have saved—and are you ready for this, media—347 bajillion lives.”

When asked how she arrived at that figure, the attorney general said that if you start with 3,400,000 grams of fentanyl, multiply that by the “current purity level” of .1518, and then divide by .002 (the lethal amount per gram) the result is 258,060,000.

Prior to Trump taking office, the Biden administration had also reported a sharp decrease in the number of fentanyl deaths, but due to “federal spending cuts instigated by” the Trump regime, anti-narcotics experts are growing concerned that deaths may be on the rise once again, Reuters reports.

