‘Daily Show’ Humiliates ‘World’s Greatest Thinker’ Joe Rogan

The Daily Show is going hard after Joe Rogan.

In a mock biopic segment set to play in the middle of its Wednesday episode, the show repeatedly skewered the intelligence of the host of the controversial podcast The Joe Rogan Experience.

“A new thinker has emerged to grapple with the mysteries of our universe,” the video’s narrator sarcastically declared. “He is the world’s greatest thinker.”

The segment showed clips of Rogan saying things like, “Why do Black people like menthol so much?“ and ”If you’re drinking water, you’re drinking dinosaur piss.”

The Daily Show critiqued Rogan’s lack of qualifications to be an influence on millions of listeners, showing old clips of Rogan talking about his brain injuries from martial arts fighting.

“My brain would just be throbbing, just boom, boom, boom,“ they showed Rogan saying. ”And I remember thinking, ‘Am I ruining my brain?’”

The segment soon covered the apparent origins of Rogan’s podcast career: his time as a commentator for Ultimate Fighting Championship.

“I didn’t know what the f--- I was doing,” Rogan said. “I just would see what was happening and start talking about it.”

“And talk he did,” the narrator said. “Because the most fundamental truth about the modern world was finally within his grasp: that a man may speak forever without knowing things, as long as he has a podcast.”

Showing a montage of Rogan’s high-profile conservative guests, including Elon Musk, Donald Trump and Alex Jones, the narrator declared, “Rogan began his true life’s project of absorbing the collected wisdom of the world’s greatest wise men, and every now and then a woman.”

In the segment’s most biting moment, it showed a clip of Rogan saying, “The idea that Jewish people are not into money is ridiculous.”

“Okay, that sounds bad, but surely he hasn’t said anything worse,” the narrator said.

The segment then highlighted the title of a YouTube video alleging to show all the times Rogan used the N word.