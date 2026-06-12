Ex-Trump Goon Melts Down and Calls Tucker ‘Rachel Maddow’ of the Right

Donald Trump’s former FBI deputy director melted down in a profane tirade against Tucker Carlson, whom he bizarrely likened to the right’s version of MS Now host Rachel Maddow.

Dan Bongino unloaded on the former Fox News host, accusing him of peddling conspiracy theories about the probe into the assassination attempt against Trump in Pennsylvania.

The blowup came after Carlson claimed Bongino had privately told him Trump had intervened to halt the investigation into the attempt on his life.

Trump defiantly pumps his fist after being shot and rushed offstage during a rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

“I know that Trump shut down the investigation into Butler. That is a fact,” Carlson said during an interview with commentator Mario Nawfal this week, claiming Bongino became “hysterical” and “terrified” when confronted with evidence he believed undermined the FBI’s public account of the case.

Bongino fired back by releasing what he claims are the text messages Carlson cited. He insisted they showed he was neither terrified nor hysterical.

“He says that the president shut down the Butler investigation. Totally, completely, 100 percent made up,” Bongino said on his podcast on Friday.

Reading the messages on air, Bongino said he had simply told Carlson that Trump had been briefed on the investigation and was “satisfied that his questions were answered.”

“He doesn’t realize, like, I have these texts, too. I never do this, but if you’re going to refer to texts alleging we committed a crime, I’m going to put it out there,” Bongino said.

“Do you see anything in the text he claims to have that says the president shut down the investigation? He’s just making this up!”

The former FBI official also highlighted a Fox News report from November stating investigators concluded gunman Thomas Crooks acted alone following one of the largest FBI investigations in bureau history.

Bongino then twisted the knife, likening Carlson to Maddow, a favorite target of the right, accusing him of peddling evidence-free conspiracy theories.

Former Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino refuted Tucker Carlson's claim that Trump halted the investigation into the Butler, PA assassination attempt. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

“Tucker says the president is basically obstructing justice. He’s accusing the president of a crime,” Bongino said.

The former deputy director dismissed suggestions he should sue Carlson and instead accused his former friend of having “the impulse control of a child.”

“It’s a shame that we were friends,” Bongino said.