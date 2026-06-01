Top Trump Goon Ignites Conspiracy Frenzy With Cryptic Post

QAnon is melting down over a mysterious post made by one of Donald Trump’s top goons.

Like his boss, Dan Scavino, the president’s deputy chief of staff, has a penchant for posting bizarre late-night messages on social media.

On Monday, he sent online circles affiliated with the group, known for its taste for conspiracy theories, into a meltdown with a 2:03 a.m. post that simply said, “Every journey has an end.”

Dan Scavino/X

People became desperate to work out if there was a secret meaning behind Scavino’s words.

One user speculated that it was a reference to a quote from Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises: “Every Hero has a journey. Every Journey has an end,” Raw Story reported.

During the film, Christian Bale’s Bruce Wayne is told, “There’s a storm coming, Mr. Wayne. You and your friends better batten down the hatches. Because when it hits, you’re all gonna wonder how you ever thought you could live so large and leave so little for the rest of us.”

Scavino, pictured in the Oval Office with Steven Cheung, is one of Trump’s top aides. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The message was written in a serif font, in a smaller typeface than is normally seen on X, and in bold. It had racked up over 300K views by mid-morning on Monday.

Raw Story also noted that some users tried to find codes and meanings through numbers, claiming it could be a hidden message. “Every journey has an end = 249,” one wrote. “Crimes Against Humanity = 249. N1NJA.”

In the X comments, many messages appeared nonsensical and also adopted a code-cracking approach.

“Dan is quoting Seneca,” said one. “Dan is from New York. There is a town named Seneca in New York. That’s all I’ve got.”

“Bring it! We are so ready, sir!! God bless all of the patriots!!” one wrote. It is not clear what they were expecting.

Others didn’t seem as enthusiastic about Scavino’s post. “Let’s hope so, because I’m a bit tired of this roller coaster ride. Let me off…… I’m done. Survival mode isn’t supposed to be a daily thing."

Scavino, 50, has not offered any clarification about what he meant at the time of writing. It is not clear if he was nodding to the conspiracy-minded element of the MAGA base or simply doing some late-night musing.

Thought to be one of the masterminds of Trump’s social media strategy, Scavino is the president’s longest serving aide. He got his start caddying for Trump in the 1990s.

He made headlines last year when he proposed to his now-wife, Erin Elmore Scavino, at the White House, in a video that showed him easily trick her into looking away, giving him a window to get down on one knee and pop the question.

Dan Scavino and Erin Elmore posted a gauzy engagement video outside the White House. X

The president, who said he couldn’t make it to his son Don Jr.’s Bahamas wedding on Memorial Day weekend, attended Scavino and Elmore’s Feb. 1 wedding at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump, too, has a soft spot for cryptic late-night messaging.

His second term has been constantly defined by extensive, rambling, furious, and often offensive posts.

The Daily Beast’s analysis found that the president posted in normal sleeping hours on 83 percent of nights in April.