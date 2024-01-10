Daniel Dae Kim Will Appear on Broadway in ‘Yellow Face’

Lost and Hawaii Five-0 star Daniel Dae Kim is heading to Broadway in the Broadway premiere production of David Henry Hwang’s play Yellow Face.

Inspired by real events, the play sees “DHH,” the playwright’s fictionalized doppelgänger, protesting yellowface casting in Miss Saigon, only to mistakenly cast a white actor as the Asian lead in his own play. The Obie Award-winning and Pulitzer finalist play will be directed by Tony Award nominee Leigh Silverman.

The play will be staged by the Roundabout Theatre Company, which as part of its 2024-25 season announcement also revealed that it would be producing the Broadway premiere of Sanaz Toossi’s Pulitzer-winning, critically acclaimed play English, and a “Jazz-infused, New Orleans-style” Broadway production of The Pirates of Penzance, starring Ramin Karimloo and David Hyde Pierce. The season marks the first in Roundabout’s newly renamed home on Broadway, the Todd Haimes Theatre (formerly the American Airlines Theatre), named after the Roundabout’s former artistic director and CEO who died in 2023.

“In planning the season—my first as Interim Artistic Director—it was important to me to remain steadfast to Roundabout’s mission, and to Todd’s vision for this extraordinary company,” Roundabout’s Scott Ellis said in a statement. “I believe this line-up is one that he would have been proud of, as we bring together a group of exceptional artists to stage these works—both classic and new. I am thrilled the season will close with our jazz-infused, New Orleans-style production of The Pirates of Penzance—which began as a small in-house reading before the pandemic, then further developed in benefit concert last season, and which Todd was passionately committed to producing.”