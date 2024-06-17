Theatersubvertical orientation badge

Daniel Radcliffe, ‘Stereophonic,’ ‘The Outsiders’ Win Big at Tony Awards

DARLING, YOU WERE MARVELOUS!

At the 77th Tony Awards, Sarah Paulson, Maleah Joi Moon, Jonathan Groff, Shaina Taub, and Kecia Lewis were also triumphant, while Hillary Clinton received a resounding ovation.

Daniel Radcliffe accepts the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical for "Merrily We Roll Along" at the 77th Annual Tony Awards in New York City, U.S., June 16, 2024.

Brendan McDermid/Reuters

The critically lauded Stereophonic—about a 70s rock band in mesmerizing turmoil as they make an album—scooped the most Tony Awards Sunday night, winning five, including Best Play and Best Direction of a Play.

The 77th presentation of the awards, celebrating the best of Broadway and hosted by Ariana DeBose, came with some well-chewed nails. The Best Musical award, the last of the night, went to The Outsiders, the musical adaptation of S.E. Hinton’s 1967 novel, in a category that was a battle and mystery—with Suffs and Hell’s Kitchen also in contention—up until the winning envelope was opened.

    The Outsiders ultimately won four Tonys. Some notion of how that last cliffhanger would resolve came with one of the shocks earlier in the evening when Danya Taymor won for direction of a musical, rather than Maria Friedman for Merrily We Roll Alonga much-loved Sondheim revival which ultimately won four Tonys.

    In the Best Play category, no surprises: the widely lauded and adored Stereophonic won, but neither it nor fellow nominations’ leader Hell’s Kitchen swept the board. Rather, the judges spread the love, including to Suffs, Shaina Taub’s musical about women’s suffragists’ battle to win the right to vote, which won Best Book and Original Score—and benefited from a surprise appearance by producer Hillary Clinton, who received a resounding ovation.

    “I have stood on a lot of stages, but this is very special,” Clinton said, adding: “I know a little bit about how hard it it is make change.” Clinton also said, “We need to be reminded about how important it is to vote.”

    Angelina Jolie performed the same star-producer wattage favor, introducing a performance from The Outsiders. Jay-Z joined Alicia Keys for a rendition of “Empire State of Mind” from Keys’ Hell’s Kitchen.

    Celebrities did extremely well in the awards themselves—with acting gongs in their various plays and musicals for Daniel Radcliffe, Sarah Paulson, Jeremy Strong, and Jonathan Groff. Kara Young deservedly won her first Tony (it was her third nomination), while Maleah Joi Moon making her Broadway debut in Hell’s Kitchen won her first Tony on her first nomination—the dream.

    Kecia Lewis gave one of the evening’s most powerful speeches, when she won for her performance as a stern music teacher in Hell’s Kitchen. Her deserved victory in a competitive category prevented the Merrily We Roll Along triumvirate of Radcliffe, Groff, and Lindsay Mendez scooping their awards as a trio. But many tears, and much love was visible, from all when Radcliffe and Groff won theirs.

    Best Play

    Jaja’s African Hair Braiding

    Mary Jane

    Mother Play

    Prayer for the French Republic

    WINNER Stereophonic

    “My agent gave me a beta blocker, and it’s not working,” said playwright David Adjmi. He said his show about a band recording an album, with frayed personal and professional relationships (and lots of drugs and drink complicating matters) had taken 11 years to write. He thanked the off-Broadway Playwrights Horizons theater for first supporting the work. It had been a “hard journey,” Adjmi said, during which he had relied “emotionally and financially” on his friends. To much applause, he added, “We need to fund the arts in America. It’s the hallmark of a civilzed society.”

    'Stereophonic'

    'Stereophonic'

    Chelcie Parry

    Best Musical

    Hell’s Kitchen

    Illinoise

    WINNER The Outsiders

    The most contested and unclear of pre-show categories finally figured out a winner. It was a three-way battle between The Outsiders, Hell’s Kitchen, and Suffs—and The Outsiders, and all its literal grit, balletic fighting, and teenage gang angst—gangst?—ultimately prevailed.

    Suffs

    Water for Elephants

    Best Revival of a Play

    WINNER Appropriate

    An Enemy of the People

    Purlie Victorious

    Best Revival of a Musical

    Cabaret

    Gutenberg The Musical!

    WINNER Merrily We Roll Along

    No surprises here, and deliciously deserved. Sonia Friedman handed the Tony to her sister, the show’s director Maria Friedman (who earlier lost out on the Musical-directing Tony).

    The Who’s Tommy

    Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

    William Jackson Harper, Uncle Vanya

    Leslie Odom Jr., Purlie Victorious

    Liev Schreiber, Doubt

    WINNER Jeremy Strong, An Enemy of the People

    Interesting choice—not undeserved, it is a powerful performance. Succession star Strong gave a lovely, self-effacing speech, thanking others—including the ushers and front of house staff who truly are the engines of Broadway night in, night out. The play, he said, was “a cry from the heart to face up to difficult truths facing us all down.”

    Michael Stuhlbarg, Patriots

    Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

    Betsy Aidem, Prayer for the French Republic

    Jessica Lange, Mother Play

    Rachel McAdams, Mary Jane

    WINNER Sarah Paulson, Appropriate

    A first Tony nomination, and win. Deserved and not unexpected. Praised the “mighty talent” of Appropriate playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, and being inspired by Janet McTeer, and the work of all performers searching for “the truth of being alive.”

    Amy Ryan, Doubt: A Parable

    Sarah Paulson accepts the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play for "Appropriate" at the 77th Annual Tony Awards in New York City, U.S., June 16, 2024.

    Sarah Paulson accepts the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play for "Appropriate" at the 77th Annual Tony Awards in New York City, U.S., June 16, 2024.

    Brendan McDermid/Reuters

    Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

    Brody Grant, The Outsiders

    WINNER Jonathan Groff, Merrily We Roll Along

    An emotional Groff thanked his family for allowing him to dress up as Mary Poppins aged 3, and for encouraging him to pursue his actorly passions without judgment. A resonant speech about coming out, being yourself, and the power of art and theater followed. To co-stars Daniel Radcliffe and Lindsay Mendez, Groff said, “You are more than old friends, you are soulmates. I am looking forward to us watching each other change for the rest of our lives.”

    Dorian Harewood, The Notebook

    Brian d’Arcy James, Days of Wine and Roses

    Eddie Redmayne, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

    'The Outsiders'

    'The Outsiders'

    Rich Soublet II

    Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

    Eden Espinosa, Lempicka

    WINNER Maleah Joi Moon, Hell’s Kitchen

    Broadway debut, first nomination, first win. The ultimate dream. Moon made a beautiful speech dedicated to her parents and the sacrifices they had made for her; she hoped they could celebrate tonight. “I love you more than words. Thank you.”

    Kelli O’Hara, Days of Wine and Roses

    Maryann Plunkett, The Notebook

    Gayle Rankin, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

    Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

    WINNER Will Brill, Stereophonic

    This was a very happy surprise, with some wondering if any of the non-Stereophonic nominees would win, especially if the Stereophonic guys split the vote. Brill immediately asked his castmates to stand up. He said he wouldn’t have been there without his therapist and bass teacher.

    Eli Gelb, Stereophonic

    Jim Parsons, Mother Play

    Tom Pecinka, Stereophonic

    Corey Stoll, Appropriate

    Maleah Joi Moon accepts the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for "Hell's Kitchen" at the 77th Annual Tony Awards in New York City, U.S., June 16, 2024.

    Maleah Joi Moon accepts the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for "Hell's Kitchen" at the 77th Annual Tony Awards in New York City, U.S., June 16, 2024.

    Brendan McDermid/Reuters

    Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

    Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Doubt

    Juliana Canfield, Stereophonic

    Celia Kenan-Bolger, Mother Play

    Sarah Pidgeon, Stereophonic

    WINNER Kara Young, Purlie Victorious

    First Tony win after three nominations in this category. Young, who dominated “Purlie” in a beautifully nuanced comic performance, thanked the “people and women” she had “come from,” including her mother and father who supported her (he smiled and wiped tears from his eyes as she said it—the very public origin story of his pride is even sweeter). Also thanked Ruby Dee who originated the role in Purlie.

    Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

    Roger Bart, Back to the Future

    Joshua Boone, The Outsiders

    Brandon Victor Dixon, Hell’s Kitchen

    Sky Lakota-Lynch, The Outsiders

    WINNER Daniel Radcliffe, Merrily We Roll Along

    So deserved—“Franklin Shepard Inc.” is one of my favorite musical numbers on Broadway this season. It has been lovely watching Radcliffe grow into the role off-Broadway and then on. For him too, it seems. “This has been one of the best experiences of my life,” he said. He said he would “miss” performing with Jonathan Groff and Lindsay Mendez “so much,” saying he just had to look at them to perform every night. Groff looked overwhelmed with emotion watching Radcliffe accept the award.

    Steven Skybell, Cabaret

    Kara Young poses with the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play for "Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch" at the 77th Annual Tony Awards in New York City, U.S., June 16, 2024.

    Kara Young poses with the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play for "Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch" at the 77th Annual Tony Awards in New York City, U.S., June 16, 2024.

    Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

    Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

    Shoshana Bean, Hell’s Kitchen

    Amber Iman, Lempicka

    Nikki M. James, Suffs

    Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Monty Python’s Spamalot

    WINNER Kecia Lewis, Hell’s Kitchen

    One of the speeches of the night, and a much-deserved win. She spoke about art, family, performance, and persistence, ending with the stern instruction she has herself imbibed first-hand: “Don’t Give. Up.”

    Lindsay Mendez, Merrily We Roll Along

    Bebe Neuwirth, Cabaret

    'Hell's Kitchen'

    'Hell's Kitchen'

    Joan Marcus

    Best Direction of a Play

    WINNER Daniel Aukin, Stereophonic

    Anne Kauffman, Mary Jane

    Kenny Leon, Purlie Victorious

    Lila Neugebauer, Appropriate

    Whitney White, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding

    The best new play of the year (of many years) is a formidable directorial achievement. Aukin talked about the theater and setting—“a room inside a room inside a room”—calling it “a love letter to the joy and pain of people making something together, and “what should be shown and what should we not be seeing.” He admitted he himself asked of his exceptional cast as he watched the show, “Wait, are they acting now, what just happened?”

    Best Direction of a Musical

    Maria Friedman, Merrily We Roll Along

    Michael Greif, Hell’s Kitchen

    Leigh Silverman, Suffs

    Jessica Stone, Water for Elephants

    WINNER Danya Taymor, The Outsiders

    A huge shock; all the wind seemed to behind Friedman for Merrily. Taymor held her heels aloft, saying she could not walk in them. She noted the record number of female directors this year, and gave a powerful speech imploring all artists to follow their creative hearts and heads.

    Best Choreography

    Camille A. Brown, Hell’s Kitchen

    Shana Carroll and Jesse Robb, Water for Elephants

    Rick and Jeff Kuperman, The Outsiders

    Annie-B Parson, Here Lies Love

    WINNER Justin Peck, Illinoise

    His second Tony, after winning his first for Carousel in 2018. In his speech Peck thanked the artists of the show for helping him enter “uncharted territory.”

    Kecia Lewis poses with the award for Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical for "Hell's Kitchen" at the 77th Annual Tony Awards in New York City, U.S., June 16, 2024.

    Kecia Lewis poses with the award for Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical for "Hell's Kitchen" at the 77th Annual Tony Awards in New York City, U.S., June 16, 2024.

    Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

    Best Orchestrations

    Timo Andres, Illinoise

    Tom Kitt and Adam Blackstone, Hell’s Kitchen

    Will Butler and Justin Craig, Stereophonic

    Justin Levine, Matt Hinkley and Jamestown Revival, The Outsiders

    WINNER Jonathan Tunick, Merrily We Roll Along

    A surprise, but not a huge one. People wondered if Stereophonic, a play, would win. Tunick said he was expecially proud to be winning his first Tony Award for a Sondheim musical, “my old friend and teacher.”

    Best Book of a Musical

    Bekah Brunstetter, The Notebook

    Kristoffer Diaz, Hell’s Kitchen

    Rick Elice, Water for Elephants

    Adam Rapp and Justin Levine, The Outsiders

    WINNER Shaina Taub, Suffs

    A deserved winner in an otherwise lackluster year for books of musicals. After thanking her mom who she watched the Tonys with when she was young, and her family, Taub said that if her musical about the early suffragists inspired people, they should register to vote, and “vote, vote, vote this fall as if your life depended on it, because it does.”

    Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

    Will Butler, Stereophonic

    Adam Guettel, Days of Wine and Roses

    Jamestown Revival and Justin Levine, The Outsiders

    David Byrne and Fatboy Slim, Here Lies Love

    WINNER Shaina Taub, Suffs

    Stereophonic denied! Another surprise, and a welcome one for a show that is such a delicious mix of politics, education, and wit. With this election year in mind, Taub spoke up for equality, justice, and collective organizing.

    'Merrily We Roll Along'

    'Merrily We Roll Along'

    Matthew Murphy

    Best Scenic Design of a Play

    dots, An Enemy of the People

    dots, Appropriate

    Derek McLane, Purlie Victorious

    David Zinn, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding

    WINNER David Zinn, Stereophonic

    It had to be Zinn; his immaculate rendering of a recording studio in Stereophonic is everything ingenious theater design should be. What turns a room into a poem, he asked in a beautiful, emotional speech. “I love everything about Stereophonic,” he said, also speaking for many coming to see that show.

    Best Scenic Design of a Musical

    AMP featuring Tatiana Kahvegian, The Outsiders

    Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini, Hell’s Kitchen

    Tim Hatley and Finn Ross, Back to the Future

    Riccardo Hernández and Peter Nigrini, Lempicka

    Takeshi Kata, Water for Elephants

    David Korins, Here Lies Love

    WINNER Tom Scutt, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

    Scutt thanked the Broadway community for being so welcoming, and praised the collective efforts of the design community.

    Lindsay Mendez, Jonathan Groff and Daniel Radcliffe, of "Merrily We Roll Along," perform at the 77th Annual Tony Awards in New York City, U.S., June 16, 2024.

    Lindsay Mendez, Jonathan Groff and Daniel Radcliffe, of "Merrily We Roll Along," perform at the 77th Annual Tony Awards in New York City, U.S., June 16, 2024.

    Brendan McDermid/Reuters

    Best Costume Design of a Play

    Dede Ayite, Appropriate

    WINNER Dede Ayite, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding

    Ayite thanked her family, including her family in Guyana, playwright Jocelyn Bioh, and the costume shops and makers without which the musical would not have happened, she said.

    Enver Chakartash, Stereophonic

    Emilio Sosa, Purlie Victorious

    David Zinn, An Enemy of the People

    Best Costume Design of a Musical

    Dede Ayite, Hell’s Kitchen

    WINNER Linda Cho, The Great Gatsby

    Cho thanked her family, and spoke of the team behind the 275 costumes of the show; and of her pride of being a winner from a minority.

    David Israel Reynoso, Water for Elephants

    Tom Scutt, Cabaret

    Paul Tazewell, Suffs

    Best Lighting Design of a Play

    Isabella Byrd, Enemy of the People

    Amith Chandrashaker, Prayer for the French Republic

    Jiyoun Chang, Stereophonic

    WINNER Jane Cox, Appropriate

    The ghostly house, the crazy tree, the darkness and light made Cox a winner. She dedicated her award to all “patient partners and children” to those working in the community.

    Natasha Katz, Grey House

    'Stereophonic'

    'Stereophonic'

    Chelcie Parry

    Best Lighting Design of a Musical

    Brandon Stirling Baker, Illinoise

    Isabella Byrd, Cabaret

    Natasha Katz, Hell’s Kitchen

    Bradley King and David Bengali, Water for Elephants

    WINNER Brian MacDevitt and Hana S. Kim, The Outsiders

    The gloam of Tulsa deservedly wins! Kim’s wonderful speech was full of humor (she said she did not expect to have “so much flesh” on display), nerves, and gratitude for being part of the Broadway community.

    Best Sound Design of a Play

    Justin Ellington and Stefania Bulbarella, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding

    Leah Gelpe, Mary Jane

    Tom Gibbons, Grey House

    Bray Poor and Will Pickens, Appropriate

    WINNER Ryan Rumery, Stereophonic

    Sound design IS Stereophonic—one of the most deserved awards of the evening. Rumery had everyone close their eyes to think of the people who believed in them, and thanked his Stereophonic colleagues, quoting the characters of Grover and Diana in the play!

    Best Sound Design of a Musical

    M.L. Dogg and Cody Spencer, Here Lies Love

    Kai Harada, Merrily We Roll Along

    Nick Lidster, Cabaret

    Gareth Owen, Hell’s Kitchen

    WINNER Cody Spencer, The Outsiders

    Spencer thanked his colleagues in a sweetly emotional speech, reminding viewers how lovely it is to see people so committed to their craft win awards they deserve. He joked that could not believe he was crying in front of “so many fucking people.”

    Lifetime Achievement Awards: George C. Wolfe, Jack OBrien

    “Oh god, does this mean it’s over,” said O’Brien. “Are George and I getting the hook tonight?”

    “Nooo!” roared the crowd.

    Isabelle Stevenson Award: Billy Porter

    Porter gave a powerful speech about the rendering of art and activism. His speech threaded coming out, civil rights, AIDS, and how the latter “activated” him and others “in the streets” to fight for queer people, “and all human beings everywhere. Period.” With this year’s election in mind, and democracy “at a crossroads,” Porter said, “Never give up hope, never give into hate”—and fight the forces that fan the latter.

    The Tony Awards by numbers

    Stereophonic: 5

    The Outsiders: 4

    Merrily We Roll Along: 4

    Appropriate: 3

    Hell’s Kitchen: 2

    Suffs: 2

    Enemy of the People: 1

    Purlie Victorious: 1

    Illinoise: 1

    Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club: 1

    Jaja’s African Hair Braiding: 1

    The Great Gatsby: 1

