Christian Eriksen Discharged From Hospital After Mid-Game Cardiac Arrest
RECOVERY
Danish soccer pro Christian Eriksen was released from the hospital Friday, almost a week after he suffered a cardiac arrest during the Euro 2020 championship, People reports. In a statement posted on the Danish national team’s social media pages, Eriksen, 29, thanked those who wished him well while he recovered. “It has been incredible to see and feel,” he said. “I am doing well under the circumstances.”
Before Eriksen returned home, he met with his teammates, wishing them well before their Monday game against Russia. Eriksen collapsed on the field during the Denmark-Finland game Saturday, with doctors confirming he suffered a cardiac arrest. He underwent surgery Thursday to install a “heart starter” device, though there’s no word if he’ll be able to play again after his recovery.