‘Dating Game Killer’ Rodney Alcala Dies Before Execution
MURDERER DIES
Rodney Alcala, known as the “Dating Game Killer” after appearing as a contestant on a game show, has died of natural causes while awaiting execution. Alcala, 77, was convicted and sentenced to life three times for the 1979 murder of 12-year-old Robin Samsoe—the first two convictions were overturned and new trials were ordered. He was also sentenced to life for the 1977 murders of Jill Barcomb, 18, and Georgia Wisted, 27; the 1978 murder of Charlotte Lamb 32; and the 1979 murder of Jill Parenteau, 21. He was later sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to the 1971 murder of Cornelia Crilley and the 1977 murder of Ellen Jane Hover. His execution was delayed due to the 2019 moratorium on the death penalty in California.