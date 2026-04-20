Daughter of Legendary Crooner Blasts Trump for Using Song

Nancy Sinatra, who has repeatedly called Donald Trump a “bigot,” has slammed the president’s use of her father’s signature song.

Trump 79, included a full clip of Frank Sinatra singing his iconic anthem “My Way” on his Truth Social account on Saturday evening.

There was no caption on the post, which was sandwiched between a video of the Artemis II astronauts and Trump praising his own economic policies.

Donald Trump posts a clip of Frank Sinatra on Truth Social. screen grab

Curiously, the crooner’s classic starts with the line “And now, the end is near, and so I face the final curtain...” as well as the oft-quoted lyric, “Regrets, I’ve had a few.”

After the Truth Social post was shared by the X account Republicans Against Trump, one X user tagged Frank’s daughter Nancy, predicting she “will not be happy” with the use of the song, adding that Trump “goes against” everything Frank stood for, being a champion of equality and the Civil Rights movement.

Nancy Sinatra, 85, indeed entered the chat, posting on X, “This is a sacrilege.”

Nancy Sinatra calls out Donald Trump using her father Frank's song My Way. screen grab

When asked if there was a way she could stop Trump from using the song, she posted, “Unfortunately no. The only people who can do something are the publishers.” Sinatra did not write the song, which was adapted from a French tune.

Artists including ABBA, Celine Dion, Beyoncé, Adele, Rihanna, Foo Fighters, the Smiths, Neil Young, the Rolling Stones, as well as the estates of Prince, Sinead O’Connor and Tom Petty, have all requested that Trump and other MAGA politicians stop using their songs at political rallies.

Trump has history with “My Way”—and also with Frank’s daughter having a problem with it.

The song was chosen to soundtrack the first couple’s first dance between Trump and wife Melania at the Liberty Inaugural Ball in January 2017. However it was a cover version, they shimmied to, not the Sinatra original which was released in 1969 when Trump was 23 and Melania was still a year away from being born.

U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump dance their first dance to Frank Sinatra's "My Way" at his Liberty Inaugural Ball in Washington, DC January 20, 2017. Brian Snyder/REUTERS

At the time, Nancy posted, “Just remember the first line of the song”.

She deleted her post, calling it a “joke”, then said, “Actually I’m wishing him the best. A good president helps the entire world. I don’t believe anyone tries to be a bad president.” Nancy added, “As my dad would say, ‘don’t despair’.” She has since dramatically changed her tune on Trump.

Nancy Sinatra has claimed her father “loathed” Trump after the president paid tribute to him in a speech in 2020.

Actress and activist Mia Farrow, who was once married to Sinatra, tweeted: “Frank Sinatra would have loathed Donald Trump.”

Singer Nancy Sinatra in 2015. Steve Marcus/REUTERS

To which his daughter, Nancy Sinatra, responded: “He actually did loathe him.”

Nancy’s X account is full of comments calling Trump a “bigot” going back to 2016.

“Yes, I would vote against DT no matter what, and that’s sad,” she posted. “He is a bigot and I can’t tolerate that.

Reacting to Trump’s anti-trans policies in 2017, Sinatra posted “We must get rid of the bigot in the oval office.#Impeach

Nancy Sinatra clears up how her father would have voted. screen grab

She posted in 2018 “Anyone who thinks my father would support a racist bigot doesn’t know anything about him.” She added her father “was a registered democrat all of his life who voted republican only twice.”

Nancy has consistently called out Trump since his war with Iran started, blaming him for the death of “our troops” and stating “This will forever be known as trump‘s war, a huge part of his despicable legacy.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

Singer and actress Nancy Sinatra touches her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Lucas Jackson/REUTERS

Frank Sinatra died in May 1998, aged 82. Trump told Howard Stern that the crooner was a friend of his and recalled a dinner they were having in Monte Carlo and the singer had a “huge fight” with his wife.

“I was unmarried at the time,” Trump said. “I had this very beautiful model and she didn’t know what was happening... and he’s screaming at his wife and I’m trying to pretend like nothing’s happening.”

Trump went on to claim Sinatra lost it at a newly married man who told him he’d played “My Way” at his wedding and asked for a photo. Trump said Sinatra yelled, “Get this f--king guy outta here”.

Trump and then-wife Ivana were pictured with Frank Sinatra in May 1988 at the Waldorf Hotel at an event to honor the singer’s wife, Barbara.

Donald Trump, Ivana Trump and Frank Sinatra attend New York Friar’s Club Tribute Honoring Barbara Sinatra on May 14, 1988 at the Waldorf Hotel. Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

However, two years later, Sinatra reportedly snapped at Trump when he balked at his fee.