Anti-MAGA Rocker Slams Trump With Savage New Title

Donald Trump’s sworn enemy, the rock star Jack White, has granted the 79-year-old a truly historic accolade, but it’s one the president won’t be happy about.

The musician, who has won 12 Grammy Awards for his work as a solo artist and fronting rock duo The White Stripes, was enraged by Trump’s AI depiction of himself as Jesus.

White announced on Instagram that he was upgrading Trump from merely being the “worst President in the history of America.”

“I’m gonna go ahead and take the honor of pronouncing Trump ‘Worst American of All Time’,” White wrote.

After posting the Christ image on Sunday, Trump reacted to the backlash by deleting the AI creation and claiming he was actually meant to be a doctor, not a deity.

Donald Trump Truth Social post comparing himself to Jesus. Donald Trump/Truth Social

“It’s supposed to be me as a doctor making people better,” Trump said on Monday. “And I do make people better. I make people a lot better.”

White, who has previous form for brutally mocking Trump on social media, shared the president’s now-deleted post and aimed his venom at “evangelical Christians” who still support MAGA.

“Remember that anti-Christ you been squawking about all these years and how he’d present himself as Christlike and bring about the end of days with a final war in the Middle East involving Jerusalem? Well… check out your boy now!” White said.

After reeling off a list of Trump-adjacent atrocities from the Epstein files to fatal ICE shootings of American citizens to bombing a school as part of the Iran war, White questioned if the AI post will be the reason religious voters finally question why they fell for “this deranged grifter.”

Jack White weighs in on Trump's AI imagery. screen grab

White then posed a question to his 1.2 million Instagram followers. “How can any so called Christian support him after this blasphemy? How could any Catholic support him after he attacks the character of their Pope multiple times? How did so many millions of people fall for this conman?”

Prior to his AI post, Trump condemned the pope as “weak on crime, and terrible for foreign policy” in a lengthy Truth Social tirade. He later told reporters “I’m not a fan of Pope Leo.”

The musician, whose hit “Seven Nation Army” has been streamed more than 2 billion times, also referenced the backlash to Trump’s post from some religious Republicans like Riley Gaines (“looks like SOME christians actually take their own religion seriously”).

Jack White in New York on April 6, 2026. Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

He then addressed the president’s claim that he was mocked up in the AI image to be a doctor with links to the Red Cross. “He lies, then lies about the lie, then doubles down on that lie with another lie and they Just. Keep. Falling. For. It.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

White posted last month after a report that Trump wanted to put his signature on all U.S. bank notes.

“Oh how humble,” White said. “But why stop there donnie? Why don’t you use your small hands to sign into law that your oh so stern orange face appears on the front of the hundred dollar bill as well?”

He added, “America gave the most powerful seat in the world to a manipulative, loophole finding, egomaniacal conman.”

Jack White appears on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on April 6. CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images

White also blasted Trump days after starting his war with Iran, posting a photo of the president announcing the attacks “while wearing a trucker hat that says ‘USA’ on it… For the next war announcement donny, may I suggest having your feet up on the Resolute desk while eating a Big Mac in a velvet track suit?”

The White House clapped back at the musician after he vented on Instagram last year, claiming that Trump’s gold-plated additions to the Oval Office were an “embarrassment to American history,” describing it as “a vulgar, gold leafed and gaudy, professional wrestler’s dressing room.”

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung told the Daily Beast at the time: “Jack White is a washed up, has-been loser posting drivel on social media because he clearly has ample time on his hands due to his stalled career.”