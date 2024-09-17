David Beckham ‘Hated’ Making His Netflix Documentary
‘EVERY MOMENT’
Almost a year after its release, David Beckham is reflecting on his experience making the four-part Netflix documentary series Beckham. “It worried me and it made me nervous and it made Victoria nervous,” Beckham said during a Tuesday interview at the Royal Television Society. “I hated almost every moment of making it… it was very difficult.” Throughout the episodes, Beckham revisited the highs and lows of his professional soccer career and delved deep into his high-profile marriage and family life with Victoria Beckham. “As much as people think they know everything about us they don’t really and we don’t really let those doors open to our house but I knew it was the right time and then telling the story.” It appears that the family has gotten over their reservations about sharing their life as Victoria has inked a deal with Netflix to make a documentary of her own, according to Variety. Beckham also said he didn’t preview any of the doc before its release. Upon seeing it, David said he and Victoria “loved the results.”