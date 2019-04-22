Bodies of Three Expert Climbers Found in Canada’s Banff National Park

The bodies of three professional mountain climbers who were swept away in an avalanche in Canada’s Banff National Park last week have been found, CNN reports. The three—David Lama, Jess Roskelley, and Hansjörg Auer—were part of North Face’s Global Athlete Team. They were swept away last Wednesday as they climbed the treacherous east face of Howse Peak in Alberta. Parks Canada, which runs the park, confirmed the deaths. “Parks Canada extends our sincere condolences to their families, friends and loved ones,” they said in a statement. “We would also like to acknowledge the impact that this has had on the tight-knit, local and international climbing communities.”